Apartment building complex behind police tape after incident

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating a murder in Whalley.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig confirmed to Peace Arch News Monday that IHIT has taken over an investigation on the 13300-block of 105 Avenue in Surrey.

Further details are expected to be released by IHIT.

IHIT and the BC Coroners Service has yet to respond to request for comment made Monday morning.

More to come…