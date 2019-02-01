Homicide team investigates deadly shooting in Newton

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Newton tonight, investigating after a person was shot dead.

At about 7:15 p.m. Friday evening (Feb. 1), Surrey RCMP were called to the 13900-block of 58A Avenue with reports of a shooting. When police officers arrived, they found an “adult victim” suffering gunshot wounds.

Despite attempts to revive the victim, they succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, RCMP were notified to a vehicle on fire in the area of King George Boulevard and Colebrook Road. It’s not yet known if the two incidents are related.

The area around both of the incidents will be cordoned off “for a significant amount of time,” according to a Friday evening press release. IHIT will be working with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section to gather evidence.

