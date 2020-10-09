Homicide investigators to take over fatal Langley altercation at Trinity Western University

Police were called to the local university on Sept. 30

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the homicide of a Langley man.

On Sept. 30 Langley RCMP were called to Trinity Western University (TWU) just before 3 p.m. for a report of a “agitated man” on campus who was involved in an altercation with campus security, according to police.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man unresponsive. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, IHIT said several days after the incident they had assumed conduct of the investigation.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and that there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” said Detective Lara Jansen with IHIT.

“This investigation is in its early stages, however there are no further updates at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.