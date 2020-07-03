Homicide investigation underway in Prince George

A 26-year-old woman has died as a result of stabbing.

A 26-year old woman was found with “atleast one stab wound” after which she died as a result of her injuries in Prince George, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police received a report of stabbing in front of the Prince George Courthouse on the 300 block of George Street on July 2 at approximately 10 p.m., Mounties said in a Friday (July 3) news release.

Frontline officers arrived on scene and found a 26-year old woman “suffering from what appeared to be atleast one stab wound.”

RCMP administered first aid before paramedics arrived on scene. She was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

However, early Friday (July 3) morning, the victim passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained, police confirmed.

The investigation is being led by the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, and is in the early stages. RCMP said they have deployed significant resources to assist in the case.

RCMP is looking for witnesses of the incident or anyone who may have any further information.

Contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, the person will be eligible for a cash reward.

