Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was shot Oct. 1 in Coldstream, died in hospital

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a man in medical distress Oct. 1, 2020. An investigation closed Kalamalka Road around Howe Drive for several hours. Spray paint marks reddish stains along the roadway. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

A homicide investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man died shortly in hospital after being found in medical distress.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene around Kalamalka Road near Howe Road in Coldstream Oct. 1, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

“The victim, who had been shot, happened to gain entry into the home of a medical professional who provided enhanced care while awaiting the arrival of emergency paramedics,” S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit said Oct. 5.

The victim, Zacheriah Bradley, was transported to hospital in serious condition. He underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation which has now been deemed as a homicide. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to support the investigation with its General Investigation Section.

The victim’s identity is being released in order to advance the ongoing investigation, police said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kalamalka Road reopened after police investigation

READ MORE: ATM stolen from Vernon business

READ MORE: Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.