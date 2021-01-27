An investigator sets up a camera near a vehicle under investigation by IHIT at a murder scene in Langley City Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Homicide detectives on scene in Langley Wednesday morning

This is a developing story

  • Jan. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Langley Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are on scene at 207 Street and 53A Avenue, where a vehicle has been covered with a tarp.

Investigators have placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the vehicle.

The vehicle is in the middle of the street in front of the offices of the Langley Community Services Society (LCSS) and in a residential neighbourhood of apartments.

Meanwhile, a burned vehicle was later located in Surrey in the area of 180th Street and 20th Avenue.

“We’re looking into the burnt vehicle as likely being related to the Langley homicide,” said Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT.

More to come.

Abbotsford News

 

Investigators placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the site of a fatal shooting in Langley City early Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

An investigator on scene at the site of a murder Wednesday morning in Langley City near the offices of Langley Community Services Society. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Fire snuffed in Vernon home
Next story
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

Just Posted

Most Read