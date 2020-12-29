Police on scene of a shooting in the 11000-block of 148A Street in Surrey on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Homicide detectives investigate 2 fatal Surrey shootings in 24 hours

Police responded to incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street

  • Dec. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Guildford area Monday night (Dec. 28).

Around 7:30 p.m., police were responded to an incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street where they found the man “suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police added he died of his injuries.

At the scene, Sergeant Frank Jang said shots were fired in the area.

Jang said police need help from the community, such as witnesses, dash-cam video,

“If you saw a speeding vehicle leave the area, we need all that information.”

Photos from the scene show the incident happened in a residential neighbourhood. There was police tape around the front of a house and a white sedan parked in front. There was also a tent sent up next to a taxi, behind the white sedan.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Meantime, IHIT said it is also investigating a vehicle fire, which happened shortly after.

Jang said there was “information coming out of Langley that there was a burned vehicle.

“It is certainly to tell or say that if it is in fact linked to this latest homicide, but, of course, out of an abundance of caution, we can’t take any chances and we are treating it as possibly linked.”

This comes a day after IHIT said it was investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the area of 137A Street and 90th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where he died.

READ ALSO: One man dead following shooting in Surrey, Dec. 28, 2020

— With files from Aaron Hinks

