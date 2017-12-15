Homes in Hope sparkling for the holidays: Part 1

Many homes in Hope are now lit up for the holidays.
Hope photographer Ray Daws took a tour of the community and shares what he saw through his lens.
Enjoy this virtual tour of some of Hope’s festive sights.
slideshow
Hope photographer Ray Daws shares some festive sights
Many homes in Hope are now lit up for the holidays.
Hope photographer Ray Daws took a tour of the community and shares what he saw through his lens.
Enjoy this virtual tour of some of Hope’s festive sights.
slideshow
Brining requires a special truck with a 500 gallon tank and spray wand on the back
A report from Canadian Mortage and Housing Corporation shows the average rent has risen by $132
Removing the bench from a bus shelter in downtown Williams Lake is harming the people that transit is supposed to serve, senior said.
The peregrine falcon, one of Canada's best-recognized raptors, has made a remarkable comeback from the brink of extinction.
YQR lures away YYJ's VP of Operations for CEO's job
2018 programming will begin when the public library moves into the Riverfront Centre
The Kimberley real estate market is in an unusual spot right now. Inventory is low, lower than many realtors can ever recall.