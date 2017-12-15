Homes in Hope sparkling for the holidays: Part 1

Hope photographer Ray Daws shares some festive sights

  • Dec. 15, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Many homes in Hope are now lit up for the holidays.

Hope photographer Ray Daws took a tour of the community and shares what he saw through his lens.

Enjoy this virtual tour of some of Hope’s festive sights.

slideshow

Previous story
#MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults
Next story
Recovery centre operator said neighbours bought property ‘in haste’

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 10 hours ago

 

Home-care business helps brighten Christmas for 56 isolated seniors

 

LETTER: Track upgrade is a matter of political will

  • 18 hours ago

 

Column: Make it a green Christmas

 

Most Read