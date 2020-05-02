Homeowners can apply online to defer taxes

Eligible homeowners can now apply online to defer their property taxes.

The property tax deferment program provides low-interest loans that homeowners can easily apply directly online with the province of B.C. and also opt in for annual renewal.

This new online application is part of the province’s work to ensure British Columbians can quickly and effectively access the programs and services they rely on. Prior to the launch of the new system, application reviews could take up to five months, leading to potential late penalties and fees.

You may qualify if you are 55 or older during the current year, a person with disabilities, or a family supporting children in certain circumstances.

The City of Parksville, however, wants unpaid taxes, utilities, penalties and interest from prior years to be paid to the city to be eligible to defer current year taxes. Homeowners are still required to apply for your homeowner grant annually.

Important 2020 dates

• April – The province will mail outreach letters to current tax deferment clients describing how the new program will work.

• May – Current tax deferment clients will receive their annual statement of account.

• May 1 – Province of B.C. online portal available for renewals and new applications.

• Late May – Property tax notices will be mailed. You may apply for your homeowner grant at that time.

Questions about the property tax deferment program or the new online application should be referred to 1-888-355-2700 (toll free).

Information is also available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/defer-taxes

