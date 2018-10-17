Homeless strategy, living wage topics of final Kelowna candidate forum

The all candidates forum was held Wednesday night at the Rutland Centennial Hall

Councillor candidate Kevin Bond says he is “disgusted” with Kelowna’s city council and its Journey Home Housing Strategy, during an all candates forum in Rutland.

The other 15 council candidates who participated in the forum Wednesday night at the Centennial Hall, which focused on early childhood development and poverty, showed support for the strategy which aims to tackle homelessness in the city.

However, candidates also criticized the timeframe of the strategy. Mayoral candidate Tom Dyas said it works in the long term, but a short term initiative is needed to close the “gap” in dealing with homelessness.

Councillor candidate Gord Lovegrove said the strategy needs to be refined, but it’s a start.

“I’m concerned about it’s costs, some aspects of it can be streamlined, bringing in volunteers and social services people that we have in the community… and yes, let’s start yesterday,” said councillor candidate Craig Hostland.

Incumbent Mohini Singh said council has spoken with different aspects of life to bring the project together and that the homelessness situation is “not a Kelowna problem, it’s a Canadian problem.”

Kelowna resident and early childhood educator Valene Johnson attended the forum, hoping to see candidates address the need for educators in the community.

“Working directly with children and families is a big topic these days, so I was hoping the councillor candidates and mayoral candidates would take it seriously. There’s been a lot of talk in the community with big issues such as homelessness because it’s a visible topic, which is an important topic, but childcare is also an important topic, the lack of spaces out there and affordable spaces is a very wide problem,” she said.

Johnson was happy to hear councillor candidate Loyal Wooldridge discuss a living wage for educators because of the employee shortage.

“Early childhood education has not been regarded as a typical money making career and we know that going into it, and we don’t have a union to fight on our behalf, so to have a municipal government talk about that is really important and I think Loyal touched on it when he said people need to be paid a living wage,” she said.

Johnson said the living wage could be a good start.

When asked if candidates would consider adopting a living wage policy for municipal staff and contract employees, incumbent Mayor Colin Basran said most of city staff is already making a living wage so that policy is not needed at this time.

Candidates also answered a question about reducing the rising vunerability of children in the city.

Council candidate Dustin Sargent said to educate parents to create positive role models for children, while Lovegrove wants to push co-housing, rental housing and a community transportation U-Pass which will allow parents to have more disposal income.

Basran mentioned the city’s Healthy Housing Strategy and well as providing developers with tax break incentives to build rental housing.

The full list of participating candidates include: Sergent, Lovegrove, Bond, Basran, councillor candidate Lindsay Bell, councillor candidate Jeff Piattelli, mayoral candidate Bob Schewe, incumbent councilor Brad Sieban, Woodgrove, Dyas, councillor candidate Mark Boyer, incumbent councillor Luke Stack, Hostland, incumbent counciilor Ryan Donn, Singh and mayoral candidade Bobby Kennedy.

The event was hosted by the BC Poverty Reduction Coalition and Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership the focus on the forum was on poverty and early childhood development.

The forum is the last one before the election Saturday, Oct. 20.

