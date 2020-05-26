Homeless shelter at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre creates 40 jobs

The arena can house 45 people in pop-up pods

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has been transformed into a 45-bed shelter site for Victoria’s homeless population. (Provided by the B.C. Government)

The transition of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre from an arena to a temporary homeless shelter created 40 employment opportunities.

The positions that come with the opening of the Emergency Response Centre (ERC) are in the areas of health services, outreach and housing services, maintenance, catering, security and janitorial services.

READ ALSO: Eight people arrested on Pandora Avenue after enforcement order issued

Many of these individuals returned to work to prepare the arena for the new residents at the end of April, and the remaining staff began their employment when the ERC opened its doors last week.

READ ALSO: Victoria society purchases addiction recovery home after year of fundraising

The temporary ERC is operated by BC Housing and the PHS Community Service Society. The arena can shelter 45 people in pods that provide each individual with a bed and privacy screens. Each person also has access to healthy meals and hygiene facilities.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria News