Homeless count to take place for the second time

For the second year in a row, the provincial government will conduct a homeless count in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, and they’re looking for volunteers to help.

The count’s goal is to help municipal government and organizations more adequately support people who are experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Nearly 8,000 people were counted as homeless in the first province-wide count last year, with 42 recorded in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Renate Sutherland, the local coordinator for the event, said the count is more than just a number — it provides information on what services people in the area need.

“They are comprehensive surveys that we have, volunteers are trained in order to facilitate those surveys, and they’re very specific,” she said. “There’s nothing that identifies who we’re speaking to, but it gives the province a really clear picture of who these folks are from a demographic perspective.”

Sutherland said the count is especially relevant this year, since it will be able to provide a before and after image since the opening of supportive housing complex, Orca Place.

“Orca Place certainly is an important facility in our area and has filled a need, but it is just a need,” she said. “Reasons for homelessness are as diverse as the people who are out there.”

Sutherland said the number can never be exact, but it does give the province an idea of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the area.

“Point in time homeless counts are just that, there will be some people, and we did have some people last time, who just choose not to be surveyed, they don’t want to participate,” she said. “Others are well hidden and, again, we just don’t locate them on that specific day.”

The Oceanside Task Force on Homelessness will be leading the count with help from volunteers on April 15 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Register to volunteer for the event before March 30 online at: tinyurl.com/ucx6zok.

Volunteers must be between 19 and 70 years old. For more information contact local co-ordinator Renate Sutherland at renates@shaw.ca or 250-927-0162.

