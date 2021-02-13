Homeless-camp fire in Mission shuts down CP Rail line

Man seen being taken away from camp in handcuffs by Mission RCMP

Mission RCMP officers walking a man in handcuffs from the camp. He was placed in the back of a police cruiser. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

A fire at a homeless camp temporarily shut down the CP Rail line in Mission this morning (Feb. 13).

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m., across the tracks where Wren Street and Duncan Avenue connect, south of Lougheed Highway. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the camp, which was located in a forested area.

The camp was approximately 20 feet by 20 feet, and firefighters reported a person might be trapped inside over the emergency scanner.

BC Emergency Health Services were on scene, but no persons appeared in need of medical attention.

Firefighters had to pull hoses across the tracks from the firetruck due to the distance from the flames. It was extinguished by 10:40 a.m., and the area was cleared shortly afterwards.

Mission RCMP officers took one man in handcuffs from the homeless camp and placed in him the back of a cruiser.

No damaged occurred to CP Rail property, according to the firefighters over the scanners.

