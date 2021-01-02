Homegrown officer to lead Esquimalt division for VicPD

Insp. Michael Brown officially takes over as officer in charge of the Victoria Police Department’s Esquimalt division at the end of January 2021. He replaces Insp. Keith Lindner, who is retiring after a 35-year policing career, 31 years of which was spent with VicPD. (Courtesy VicPD)

A man with deep ties to the community will soon take the reins as officer of charge of the Victoria Police Department’s Esquimalt division.

Insp. Michael Brown grew up in the municipality and is a longtime VicPD member who officially takes over Jan. 31 from retiring Insp. Keith Lindner, head of the division since 2011.

“Between my parents and my grandparents, I practically grew up in Saxe Point Park,” said Brown, whose grandparents on both sides were proud Esquimalt military families. His father, Graham, served many years with the Esquimalt police and fire departments starting in 1971, including serving as chief before passing away at a young age.

Michael Brown has never forgot the response after his father passed.

“The community rallied around my family. I’m honoured to serve as the officer in charge of the Esquimalt division … a unique and special community.”

Insp. Brown brings extensive experience to the role, starting as a patrol constable and working his way up to patrol sergeant and later watch commander. He spent 12 years with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) Tactical Unit and was team leader for six years. He later focused on investigations and complaint resolution with the department’s professional standards section and was most recently officer in charge of the community services division.

He began moving his office over in November to get a head start on building relationships in the community that are so important to being successful in the position.

Mayor Barb Desjardins encouraged residents and those working in the community to welcome Brown and wish the best to Lindner in his retirement after a 35-year policing career.

“Keith has really been part of our community. As he starts his well-earned retirement, one of the ways we can recognize his service to Esquimalt is to welcome Michael to it as warmly as we did Keith,” Desjardins said.

The officer in charge heads up an office which also includes a sergeant, dedicated Esquimalt patrol officers, VicPD K9 officers and civilian staff.

