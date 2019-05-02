Home Show 2019: TransLink’s info bus will engage you

Got some questions about TransLink in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows? Step into TransLink’s engagement bus, Saturday, May 4, at Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Contributed)

While people will be attending the Ridge Meadows Home Show to learn the latest about renos, part of the show will focus on another aspect of day-to-day life – transportation.

TransLink will be at the show on Saturday, May 4, and they’re arriving in a big way. TransLink is bringing its TravelSmart team to the show, along with its community engagement vehicle – a big blue bus – to get people’s attention. The bus has the slogan “We want you on board” plastered across it in order to entice the public to step in and ask questions and give their feedback about transit and transportation.

A team will be there to answer questions about various projects and to answer any trip-planning questions. There will also be a bike rack demo.

“Make sure you go inside the bus. Pretty neat in there,” TransLink says.

Inside the bus, there is a video screen where people can learn more about what TransLink does, as well as brochures, bus cut-outs and transit maps.

There’s also a white board where people are encouraged to write/draw their ideas about transit.

TransLink is currently working on a new Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Area Transport Plan and has done two rounds of public consultation, getting feedback on desired routes, buses and frequencies, as well as roads and walking and cycling routes.

Some of the feedback from the first round of consultation included more frequent bus routes, along with weekend service for the West Coast Express, community shuttle buses and the 791.

People also want better intersection crossings for pedestrians, better lighting and smoother sidewalks and want some mid-block crosswalks.

