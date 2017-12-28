Home on Pinnacles Road succumbs to flames

Quesnel and area firefighters battled trailer fire this afternoon

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
Firefighters responded to a call on Pinnacles Road this afternoon (Dec. 28), where a mobile home was on fire.

Bouchie Lake Fire Department responded with one fire engine and two water tender. Aid was also called in from Quesnel, and the Quesnel Fire Department sent one engine with four firefighters to battle the flames.

West Fraser Fire Department additionally sent one water tender with four members.

The firefighters were unable to beat the flames and the dwelling was destroyed.

The director of emergency services was not able to give information regarding what caused the fire or the wellbeing of the home’s residents.

