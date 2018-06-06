Home Depot works to help fight homelessness

Kaitlin Bedford, front end supervisor at the Duncan Home Depot, holds a sign advertising for the Orange Door Project fundraising campaign. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Until June 24, customers who purchase a $2 paper orange door at The Home Depot store in Duncan will contribute to the Community Options Society’s efforts to assist at-risk and homeless youth across Canada.

Funds raised will help provide counselling and support services for people aged 15 to 30 years old.

Through The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign, The Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 120 organizations that are committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

Customers can also make online donations at www.orangedoorproject.ca.

“Every night in neighbourhoods across the country, more than 6,000 youth don’t have a safe place to call home,” said Jeff Kinnaird, chairman of the Home Depot Canada Foundation.

“That is why 100 per cent of every customer donation goes directly to helping youth impacted by this very serious issue. Thanks to the support of our communities, we’re helping vulnerable and homeless youth realize brighter futures, one orange door at a time.”

Cheers to Riot Brewing

Riot Brewing Co. in Chemainus claimed a silver award at the 2018 Canadian Brewing Awards, held last week in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Riot Brewing won a silver medal in the Porter category, a style originating in the U.K. for its Vortex Robust Porter, a beer brewed with dark roasted malts that showcases a balanced sweetness with notes of coffee and chocolate.

The CBA is a national competition that judges the quality of Canadian manufactured beer and is a widely recognized symbol of Canadian brewing excellence

Awards were given in 55 style categories.

This is the second year in a row that Riot Brewing has won a medal at the Canadian Brewing Awards.

“We are absolutely blown away,” said Riot Brewing’s Morgan Moreira.

“We are still coming off of the high of winning two awards at the World Beer Cup and now a silver for the Vortex Robust Porter at the Canadian Brewing Awards. It’s crazy! I’m super proud of all of our staff and what they have accomplished.”

Catalyst selling U.S. operations

Catalyst Paper, which owns the Crofton pulp and paper mill, has announced that it is selling its U.S. operations to ND Paper LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong’s Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., for $175 million.

Upon the closing of the sale, ND Paper will acquire Catalyst’s mills in Maine and Wisconsin, along with the associated staff at the company’s U.S. operations centre in Dayton, Ohio.

Catalyst has agreed to provide transition support services to ND Paper to assist with the development of certain operational and administrative functions required for the two U.S. mills.

“We’re proud of what our employees have accomplished at our (U.S.) mills and our Dayton operations centre,’ said Ned Dwyer, Catalyst President and CEO.

“Their hard work and dedication have vastly improved these operations. This transaction allows Catalyst to re-pay a significant portion of our debt and focus on our British Columbia operations. We continue to pursue opportunities to improve the competitiveness of our company and our industry.”

Mount Prevost students go on PowerPlay

Elementary students at Ecole Mount Prevost in Duncan were among four Island schools that took part in developing their own business ventures last week with the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs program.

Sponsored by the Coastal Community Credit Union, PowerPlay uses real-world learning experiences to help youth develop entrepreneurial thinking, practical money management skills and a drive to make a difference.

“PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs has proven to be a great tool for engaging students with a variety of skills, abilities and interests,” said Allyson Prescesky, senior manager of community and communications at the Coastal Community Credit Union.

“At the CCCU, we are proud to support a program that is so inclusive. It’s exciting to see how this real world learning experience helps students expand their view of what is possible.”

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com