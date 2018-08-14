Home away from home for families of KGH patients one step closer to reality

An artist’s rendition of JoeAnna’s House, a facility to provide accommodation for families with loved ones being treated at KGH. —Image: contributed

Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House may be one step closer to construction.

On Monday, city council gave first reading to a proposed rezoning and OCP amendment for the property the two-storey housing project for families being treated at KGH will be located on at the hospital.

Located at the corner of Abbott and Royal, the $8 million building will include a common kitchen, dining and living room area, laundry facilities, an exercise room, outdoor seating space and 20 rooms. Money for the project is being raised by the KGH Foundation, which hopes to break ground on construction this fall.

The project will now move to a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

The site is currently a parking lot and recognizing that demand is high for parking around KGH, Interior Health is planning to build a 90-stall parking lot on Speer Street across from the main entrance to KGH. That proposal was approved by council Monday.

Interior Health is also working on a long-term parking strategy that will include a second parkade on hospital property.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.