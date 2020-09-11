Homalco First Nation tourism business receives the ‘Authentic Indigenous’ badge

Tour guides from Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours who are also community members of Homalco First Nation participate in a traditional . (Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours/Facebook)

Homalco First Nation’s tourism arm, Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours, was accredited as an Authentic Indigenous business by Indigenous Tourism B.C. (ITBC).

The Campbell River-based tourism company was recognized by ITBC for it’s salmon and grizzly conservation efforts along with low-impact tourism that prioritizes the preservation of Homalco First Nation’s people and lands.

Cultural training and employment opportunities for members of Homalco First Nation, which the tourism company has modelled into its business approach, are other factors that were taken into account during the process.

The Authentic Indigenous designation is granted to Indigenous-owned and operated businesses that offer compelling, culturally-appropriate Indigenous tourism experiences.

The designation helps travelers identify these experiences throughout the province and acknowledges that they are contributing to the revitalization and preservation of local Indigenous cultures and languages.

JP Obaggy, tourism development officer for Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours, said that the endorsement places them in an “elite category” and “helps them stand out as genuinely Indigenous,” among other tourism operators.

Despite COVID-19 abruptly halting all tours for 2020, Obaggy said that they were “excited” to be recognized by ITBC.

“This is a very exciting time for Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours and the Homalco First Nation, where we are proud to share local knowledge and educate guests from around the world about the importance of our cultural practices and language where connection and understanding transpires.”

There are only eight other Indigenous tourism operators in the province who have been accredited by ITBC as Authentic Indigenous businesses.

The Spirit Bear Lodge owned and operated by Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation, Sea Wolf Adventures based out of Port McNeill, Haida House At Tllaal and Haida Style Expeditions in Haida Gwaii are among some of the other Indigenous businesses that have been recognized under this category.

Campbell River Mirror