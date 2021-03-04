Holly the stuffed Rottweiler is missing from Duncan shop

Holly the stuffed Rottweiler has been missing from the front of Lucky Dog U-Bath since Feb. 24. (Submitted photo)

Holly is missing and her friends at Lucky Dog U-Bath on Canada Avenue want her back home with them.

The stuffed Rottweiler has been a fixture outside of the business on Canada Avenue for the last eight years, but owner Debbie Wood said she has been missing since Feb. 24.

She said it’s not the first time Holly has gone missing, but the stuffed animal always managed to find her way home before.

“She has been accidentally left outside a number of times over the years after we closed for the day, but friends passing by always took her home and brought her back to us the next day,” Wood said.

“But Holly hasn’t turned up since she went missing this time, so we guess she’s gone for a longer walk.”

Wood said staff members have searched the ditches and alleys in the neighbourhood, but were not successful in locating Holly.

She said if someone took her home, they might not be too pleased by her smell.

“Holly has been in the weather for many years so she doesn’t smell that great,” Wood said.

“Her eyes are also cloudy and her coat has bleached from the sun. If someone could kindly return her, there will be no questions asked.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holly can call Wood at 250-597-7364.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

