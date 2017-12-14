Holiday season means more impaired drivers are on the road

It was another slow week for Creston RCMP members, who responded to only 36 calls for service from December 5-12, Cpl. Darren Kakuno said on Tuesday.

December 5

• Breach of conditions charges are being recommended against a male who was under order to report to RCMP and provided a false address.

• When police were called to a disturbance at a Northwest Boulevard residence they found a lone intoxicated male who could not provide a consistent explanation of what had occurred. He was taken to hospital for assessment.

December 7

• An individual who was known not to have a valid driver’s license was stopped on Helen Street. A violation ticket was issued.

December 8

• Significant damage resulted when a parked truck rolled into the Gleaners Too wall. No injuries resulted.

December 9

• A driver who went through a Stop sign on Cook Street was pulled over. The officer noted the smell of liquor and conducted a roadside screening test, which the driver failed. A 90-day driving prohibition was issued and the car was impounded for 30 days.

• A vehicle noted to be displaying a wrong licence plate was stopped on 15th Avenue North. The officer found that the driver did not have a valid driver’s licence and his passenger was under an order not to have contact with the driver. The males were taken into custody pending a bail hearing. Under investigation is possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of break-in tools.

December 11

• A driver is being investigated for failing to stop for a school bus that had its lights flashing at a stop sign extended on 9th Avenue North.

• A roadside check was set up on Northwest Boulevard to look for impaired drivers, and it was successful. When a driver smelled of alcohol he was given a roadside screening test, which he failed. A 90-day driving prohibition was issued.