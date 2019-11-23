Holiday season kicks off in Nanaimo

Santa Claus flew in to Nanaimo and entries in B. Gingerbread Homes fundraiser officially revealed

After flying in to Nanaimo via Harbour Air on Nov. 23, Santa Claus makes his way into Vancouver Island Conference Centre to meet with the children of Nanaimo. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)After flying in to Nanaimo via Harbour Air on Nov. 23, Santa Claus makes his way into Vancouver Island Conference Centre to meet with children. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Despite the dreary weather, Santa Claus made his first of a number of visits to Nanaimo this holiday season.

As part of the Santa Fly-in, Jolly Old St. Nick flew into the Harbour City via a Harbour Air plane and made his way up to Santa’s Workshop at Vancouver Island Conference Centre to visit with children.

Along with the visit from Santa, people at the conference centre also had a chance to view and vote on their favourite gingerbread homes in the B. Gingerbread Homes Christmas time fundraiser, benefiting the Salvation Army in Nanaimo.

RELATED: Santa flying in to Nanaimo to open workshop

Santa’s Workshop will be open every Saturday until Dec. 14 with a suggested donation of $10 per child and $20 per family, and monies going to the Salvation Army.

Video of Nov. 23’s events can be seen below.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram