Holiday schedules to take effect at Saanich facilities

Locals who want to visit Saanich-run facilities over the holidays will need to adjust to holiday schedules. Open hours for Saanich’s Municipal Hall and Annex, public works yard, Cedar Hill Golf Club, all four recreation centres, and organics and garbage collection will be affected starting Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Saanich Municipal Hall and Annex will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will be closed Dec. 25, 26, and 27 as well as Jan. 1, 2020.

The public works yard will be open on Dec. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, as well as Jan. 1.

G.R. Pearkes Rec. Centre will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Cedar Hill Recreation Centre will be closed on Dec. 25. It will be open on Dec. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 24 and 31, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Gordon Head Recreation Centre will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Saanich Commonwealth Place will be closed Dec. 25. It will be open Dec. 24 and 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 3 pm. and Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. The weight rooms will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

The Cedar Hill Golf Course will be closed from Dec. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The golf course and pro shop will be closed Dec. 25 as well.

Organics and garbage collection schedules also change over the holidays. Check for changes to garbage collection in your area on Saanich’s website or on the Saanich Greener Garbage app available for free download on Android or Apple smartphones.

