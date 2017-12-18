Holiday changes for curbside pickup

The RDOS is rescheduling some pickups around the holidays

With the holidays, there were be some changes to curbside collections and landfill hours in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

All homes that receive garbage collection on Monday in Penticton, Naramata and rural Oliver, will receive collection on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. This change is due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on a Monday.

Residents in Naramata (Area E) and Rural Oliver (Area C) will have recycling and garbage collection on Dec. 23 and just garbage collection on Dec. 30. Residents with Monday collection in the City of Penticton will have just garbage collected on Dec. 23 and garbage and recycling collected on the 30. Residents can check their local collection calendar or their local government for details.

No other collection days are changing over the holidays. Boxing Day collection on Tuesday will remain the same in RDOS and Penticton collection areas.

The Campbell Mountain, Oliver and Okanagan Falls landfills will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The Keremeos Transfer Station will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. All RDOS landfills have reduced winter hours until March 1st. For more information on landfill hours contact the RDOS.

If you have any questions, contact the RDOS Solid Waste Department at 250-490-4129, toll-free 1-877-610-3737 ext. 4129, e-mail info@rdos.bc.ca or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.

