Holiday bus schedule for transit service includes free rides on New Year’s Eve

Adapted schedule for Abbotsford and Mission over Christmas

Buses in Abbotsford and Mission will be free on New Year’s Eve, and there will be adapted routes over Christmas.

Free and extended service will be offered on several BC Transit bus routes in Abbotsford and Mission on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31).

The free New Year’s Eve service will be in effect between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on the following routes:

* 1 McKee – Blueridge GoLine

* 2 Blueridge – Huntingdon GoLine

* 3 Clearbrook – UFV GoLine

* 4 Saddle

* 5 Hospital

* 6 Gladwin – Peardonville

* 7 Sumas Mountain

* 31 Abbotsford – Mission Connector

* 32 West Heights

* 40 East Mission Night

Transit riders should also be aware that the following holiday schedule will be in effect in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System between Sunday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 2:

* Dec. 24 – regular Sunday service, ending early

* Dec. 25 and 26 – Sunday-level service in Abbotsford, no service in Mission (including route 31 Abbotsford-Mission Connector)

* Dec. 27 – 30 – regular service

* Dec. 31 – regular Sunday service with extended evening service on select routes

* Jan. 1 – Sunday-level service in Abbotsford, no service in Mission (including route 31 Abbotsford-Mission Connector)

Contact the Transit Info line at 604-854-3232 to find out the time of each route’s last trip of the day or visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for more information, service updates and alerts.