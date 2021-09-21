Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incidents

SD83 superintendent says most schools will lock main entry after opening bell

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)

School District 83 (SD83) has lifted hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools.

The measures were put in place Friday, Sept. 17, after protesters entered schools in and around Salmon Arm.

“Given the situation that unfolded at several schools in and around Salmon Arm, it was necessary to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” said SD83 Superintendent Donna Kriger in a Sept. 20 media release.

Kriger explained the hold and secure measures initiated were a means of preventing unauthorized individuals from entering schools.

“After much consultation, we feel confident that the ‘hold and secure’ can be lifted as of tomorrow, September 21,” said Kriger.

Schools have been encouraged to limit their number of entry points, with most moving toward having their main entries locked after the opening bell — with the possible exception of secondary schools with open campuses.

The practice of locking main entry points at schools after opening bell in SD83 was initiated in response to the pandemic. The school district had planned not to do that this school year, but that changed after Friday’s occurrences.

Those wishing to gain access to a school are asked to first call the main office.

Kriger noted where possible, additional supervision would be added to playgrounds during recess and noon hours.

“Once again, I’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding,” said Kriger. “The messaging you received on Friday was an attempt to keep you informed and was done in the spirit of transparency. If you have questions or concerns, I would welcome a thoughtful and respectful conversation.”

