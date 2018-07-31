Hoist stolen from Courtenay sewage pumping station

The Comox Valley RCMP are investigating a break and enter to the Courtenay sewage pumping station property that occurred between July 13 and July 16. After gaining entry to the facility, the suspects stole a very expensive, heavy, hoist.

The hoist is an orange ‘Jet’ half-ton hoist, which was customized for the owner with 10 feet of extra chain.

“This hoist is very heavy and would have taken considerable effort to disassemble and move,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “Perhaps there is a witness who saw the suspects moving the hoist or have seen it in the last few days.”

Anyone with information about the location of the hoist or the break and enter is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-9825.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.