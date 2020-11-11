Atom team members practicing. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Hockey practices in full swing in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Minor Hockey teams have started going out onto the ice every week. Last week, we stopped by the Atom team's session when they were practicing and learning in full swing. According to Lewis Jones, the director of recreation services for the village, only a certain group of spectators are allowed in the arena at the moment. One parent for participants aged 9 and under, and essential personnel like coaches, referees and other members considered essential to the game are the only ones allowed in the arena during practices and matches. Each practice or match is also being allowed one camera person to live stream the event. The minor hockey association is still seeking volunteers and more information about this can be found on their Facebook page. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Nov. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • District seeks grant to ease flooding problem

    Silverthorne Creek drainage affected

  • The RDBN to participate in an Agricultural Plastic Recycle pilot program

    The program by Clean Farms BC will have two other regional districts joining hands

  • Young boys volunteering time for community service

    The two are on their Church's two-year mission

  • French Immersion kids “building” towards kindness

    Students from grades 1 to 4 from the French Immersion class at William Konkin Elementary (WKE) were the first class to complete their very first wooden crate project. Students cut the wood, made the handles, sanded the pieces, and nailed them into place as a part of the Build Grow Share Kindness Project. "This class did a great job on their first one, and they will be building more crates in the weeks to come. Other classes will be completing their boxes in the coming days," said Vice Principal Cordell Ware in an email to Lakes District News. (WKE Eagles Facebook photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indoor wall – a relief from the cold outside

    A lot more kids are seen spending time at the indoor climbing wall these days, partly because the wall was not accessible for a good portion of Summer due to Covid, and partly because of the colder days outside. Addison and Hope had fun rock climbing on the indoor climbing wall at Lakeside Multiplex last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photos/Lakes District News)

  • Honouring those who served

    Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures Building in Houston and others, honouring those who have served to preserve our freedom. Houston resident Margaret Veenstra posted a poppy challenge on the Houston Legion Facebook asking residents to create a sea of poppies community wide. See Remembrance Day special section on pages 10, 11, 12 & 13. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • A reader’s worry over possible internment camps

    Editor: