Hockey practices in full swing in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Minor Hockey teams have started going out onto the ice every week. Last week, we stopped by the Atom team's session when they were practicing and learning in full swing. According to Lewis Jones, the director of recreation services for the village, only a certain group of spectators are allowed in the arena at the moment. One parent for participants aged 9 and under, and essential personnel like coaches, referees and other members considered essential to the game are the only ones allowed in the arena during practices and matches. Each practice or match is also being allowed one camera person to live stream the event. The minor hockey association is still seeking volunteers and more information about this can be found on their Facebook page. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)