Hockey groups take over Princeton arena concession

New hands will be serving up food at the Princeton Arena concession this year, after town council awarded the contract for the operation to volunteers from the Princeton Posse and Princeton Minor Hockey Association at a recent meeting.

According to Posse president Randy McLean, who is also a member of council, the move is a positive step towards increasing funding for local sports.

The concession was previously operated by Thomasina Murdock, owner of Thomasina’s.

“The returning of the responsibility of the concession to minor hockey and the Posse is something that could have been done some time ago,” said McLean in an interview.

“For many years either through volunteers, or by contracting out, the concession worked very well. When minor hockey experienced burn out operating it themselves they contracted Sue Coyne who ran it successfully for years.”

McLean said the hockey boards will work again with a contractor to operate the concession stand.

McLean was absent for the meeting. Councillor Tyler Willis is also a member of the Posse executive and declared a conflict of interest, leaving the vote up to councillors Barb Gould and George Elliott.

Under the previous contract a portion of the operator’s profits were donated to hockey and skating clubs, however under the new arrangement all proceeds will fund youth sports.

“It’s the best way to get the most profit for the non-profits,” said CAO Lyle Thomas.

A bid for proposals was issued by the town in May. While Thomasina’s and Turtle Island Catering both submitted bids “neither proposal met the desired goals,” according to a staff report.

A second call for proposals was issued, with Thomasina’s and the hockey groups being the only two bidders.

