Hockey fun

Houston hosted their Annual Initiation Tournament consisting of eight teams, Hazelton, Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake, Smithers Grey, Smithers Blue, Houston 1, & Houston 2. All teams participated in three games each and all had a fantastic time. The tournament was a success and all the kids went home with big smiles on their faces. (Shiela Pepping photos)
