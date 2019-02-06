Hockey fun

  • Feb. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston hosted their Annual Initiation Tournament consisting of eight teams, Hazelton, Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake, Smithers Grey, Smithers Blue, Houston 1, & Houston 2. All teams participated in three games each and all had a fantastic time. The tournament was a success and all the kids went home with big smiles on their faces. (Shiela Pepping photos)

Previous story
South Park parents rally after threat of catchment change
Next story
Cold enough for you? Power use spikes as temperatures drop

Just Posted

Most Read