Hobo Creek fire under control, road closure on Beaverfoot

The fire of note at Hobo Creek is now considered to be in control as fire crews continue to fight the blaze, and the evacuation alert for the lakes on Parson Forest Service Road has been rescinded.

The fire began on July 20 as lightning struck the area and started around eight other fires as well. The Hobo Creek fire is located approximately 12 km west of Highway 95 and 35 km southeast of Golden. Originally, it was reported to be 54 hectares in size, but was later estimated to be 90 hectares.

The fire remains approximately that size, but is 100 per cent guarded with personnel and heavy equipment.

“Truthfully, the size hasn’t changed from 90 (hectares) for quite a while now,” explained BC Wildfire Services fire information officer Carlee Kachman. “It’s under control at this time.”

As of July 30, a portion of the Beaverfoot Forest Service Road near the Whitetail Creek wildfire has been temporarily closed to allow fire services to best access the fire. The fire is burning just outside Kootenay National Park, about 40 km northeast of Radium Hot Springs, and is an estimated 205 hectares in size. The road is closed around the 47-km mark at Symond Creek Bridge. No vehicles are permitted on that section of the road.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing this closure to minimize non-essential traffic and allow for more effective wildfire response.

Use extreme caution if travelling on the Beaverfoot Forest Service Road prior to the 47-kilometre mark, since there will be increased activity. Do not stop on the road or impede traffic.

“No vehicles or persons should be trying to access that road,” Kachman said. “It’s in the interest of public safety.”

As a precaution, Parks Canada has also closed part of Kootenay National Park near the Luxor Pass, West Kootenay and Dolly Varden trails.

The Whitetail Creek wildfire is suspected to be cause by lightning and currently covers about 180 hectares. There are 65 BC Wildfire Service personnel on site, assisted by six helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment. More information about this wildfire is available in the “wildfires of note” section at www.bcwildfire.ca.

As smoke continues into the area, there are no warnings about air quality at this time. Earlier in the week, the smoke was travelling mostly up from the U.S., but some has come over from Siberia. To learn more about where the smoke is coming from, an interactive map is available at www.firesmoke.ca.

“If you look on there, it shows you Canada’s forecast,” Kachman said. “It’s interactive, so you can zoom right in.”

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to the Mica Dam in the north, and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east. The Southeast Fire Centre includes the Selkirk Natural Resource District and the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone, or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.