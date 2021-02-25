HMCS Calgary set to stream sailpast along Victoria shoreline

Sergeant Francis Dion with the box containing HMCS Calgary’s new secret mascot costume. (HMCSNCSMCalgary/Facebook)

A Canadian warship will reveal a secret new character as it livestreams its Victoria sail past Friday afternoon.

HMCS Calgary’s timing and route for the sail past set for Feb. 26. (HMCSNCSMCalgary/Facebook)

HMCS Calgary out of CFB Esquimalt heads out on a six-month deployment to Asia and the Middle East with a shoreline sail past roughly between 4:30 and 5 p.m. The best spots to see the ship head out on Operation Artemis and Operation Projection is 4:43 p.m. at Clover Point, 10 minutes later at Ogden Point, 4:57 p.m. at Saxe Point and 5 p.m. from Esquimalt Lagoon.

Or watch from the comfort at home with a livestream starting at 4:30 p.m. on the ship’s Facebook page.

The page promises the Calgary’s new mascot will be officially revealed during the Feb. 26 stream as well.

