A sedan was abandoned a few blocks away after being involved in a hit and run with another vehicle. (Anngela Bayer photo)

A person was seen fleeing from a hit and run crash on Saturday afternoon in Langley City.

A vehicle struck another at 208th Street and 40th Avenue and left the scene at about 4:30 p.m., according to a witness. A person was in the other vehicle.

A damaged vehicle was then seen at 200A Street and 44th Avenue, and a person was seen running from the vehicle.

