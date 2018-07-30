Historic photos cover up boarded-up buildings in Fort Langley

A passer-by checks out one of the historic photos placed on boarded-up buildings in Fort Langley by developer Eric Woodward. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Mural-size historical photos are now covering the plywood on several boarded-up buildings in the downtown core of Fort Langley.

They went up Friday, the result of an agreement between the owner of the buildings, Eric Woodward, the Fort Langley Business Improvement Association and the Township of Langley.

Woodward said an agreement was reached a few weeks earlier, but the installation of the photos was held up because the Township insisted on pre-approving the images.

“I am not sure what bylaw exists that gives them authority to do any of this either way, but we went along with it to just get it done,” Woodward told The Times.

He said he originally planned to use the plywood for charity fundraising, but that was turned down by Township staff.

He said more photos will be going up, for a total of about 10, now that he has Township approval.

The total cost when complete will be approximately $4,000, Woodward said, which is “being shared 50/50 between myself and the Fort Langley BIA. “

Woodward began boarding up some of the buildings he owns in Fort Langley after he reached an impasse with the Township over several proposed development projects he had planned for the village, including a boutique hotel.

He said the ultimate solution to the boarded-up buildings was to remove “development impediments.”

