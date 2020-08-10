Historic Oliver Museum renovated to better serve community

Oliver’s historic museum is now in better shape than ever after recent renovations.

The historic, 96-year-old building that is home to the museum has faced many maintenance challenges that one would expect from a building of its age.

The building primarily faced problems with heating, cooling and wood degradation. However, those problems may be solved thanks to a conservation project newly completed by the Oliver and District Heritage Society.

Over the last two months, the 1924-era windows were carefully restored by Gerry Plante’s Carpentry Ltd., with the old wood being repaired, sanded and repainted, and cracked panes being replaced. The project also added new putty and weather stripping to help to regulate inside temperatures.

The restoration started one year ago and was funded by a $20,000 grant from Heritage BC’s Heritage Legacy Fund along with a generous donation from the late Carolyn Cope.

The Museum windows are looking as good as new after the project ended July 24.

The completed project preserves original material on the heritage-designated building, which was formerly Oliver’s police station.

Oliver and District Heritage Society also hopes that the renovations will create a better environment for both artifacts and people, helping the heritage society to better serve Oliver and its surrounding community with a more comfortable museum building.

