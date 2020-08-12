Hip three-storey food and music hub proposed for downtown Kelowna

The building would serve as a restaurant, music hall or urban ballroom depending on the event

The City of Kelowna has received plans for a hip new business proposed for downtown on Ellis Street.

Developers are calling the new business ‘Revelry Kelowna’, which would serve as a new, modern food and music hub that reimagines the live event experience.

Whether operating as a restaurant, music hall or urban ballroom, the three-storey business will offer a wide range of entertainment, food and beverage options.

Curated and commissioned programming would be open to the public while spaces of varying sizes within the facility will also be available for private events.

READ MORE: Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

In terms of the food aspect, Revelry Kelowna would offer three food and beverage service points located throughout the venue, where a fast-casual style menu can be easily accessed. Revelry Kelowna is set to be a wide-open, hall-style environment that will offer spaces suited for anyone seeking an alternative room to be productive or for groups looking to collaborate.

Developers are proposing live music and comedy events to be featured regularly at Revelry Kelowna. During those events, the business will flip from restaurant mode to venue mode in order to host patrons for local, national and international talent.

READ MORE: Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

The proposed business would be located on the east side of Ellis Street between Doyle and Cawston avenues in Kelowna.

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor