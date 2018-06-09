Hindu organization asks Nanaimo company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

A Hindu organization is asking that Nanaimo-based company Om Boys pull a jacket featuring the likeness of deity Ganesh, as it deems it offensive. (Om Boys website screenshot)

An international Hindu organization is urging that Nanaimo-based company Om Boys pull a jacket it deems offensive.

In a press release, Rajan Zed, Universal Society of Hinduism president, said a red plaid jacket, with the likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench and engine parts, is “highly inappropriate.” Zed said Lord Ganesh is revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped at temples and shrines.

“Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda [is] not OK as it hurt the devotees,” Zed said in the news release.

Zed also asked Om Boys and its CEO issue an apology.

Jesse Jeans, Om Boys spokesman, didn’t wish to comment about the subject “at the moment,” but said it isn’t the company’s intention to offend anyone. He said he isn’t sure if he’ll issue a reply.

“That’s not what the brand’s about at all,” said Jeans. “It’s in my write-up on the ‘about’ section [of www.ohmboys.ca]. They’ll see that it’s totally not to offend anybody.”

According to Om Boys’ website, its mission is to raise awareness about Crohn’s, colitis and irritable bowel syndrome. The intention of Om Boys is to support a movement called Project Om, with proceeds going back to the community through random acts of kindness.

Zed was contacted for further comment, but did not immediately respond.

The Nanaimo Hindu Cultural Society was contacted, but didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter