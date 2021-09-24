Hiking trails near Sicamous reopen after Two Mile Road wildfire

Sicamous Creek and North Fork Wild Trails were closed since July 22

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the reopening of the Sicamous Creek and North Fork Wild Trails on Sept. 24, 2021. (CSRD photo)

It’s once again safe to enjoy the Sicamous Creek and North Fork Wild Trails.

The trails were closed since July 22, due to the Two Mile Road wildfire burning near Sicamous.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the reopening in a Sept. 24 news release.

“The Shuswap Trail Alliance has now completed a safety assessment of the (Sicamous Creek) trails following the wildfire season to ensure they are safe for use,” said the CSRD.

“Wildfires in the area did not directly impact the trails, located at 800 Two Mile Road, Sicamous.”

The Sicamous Creek Trails, an easy 0.5 kilometre hike, are developed and maintained by the CSRD, Shuswap Trail Alliance and District of Sicamous.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC checked the area of the North Fork Wild Trails and said it was safe to open to the public.

The North Fork Wild encompasses about 51 acres bordering the north fork of the Perry River. It has an “impressive network of trails” within its forests, said the CSRD.

