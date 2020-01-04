Hikers warned of dangers on Shuswap trails after heavy snows

After being damaged by flooding in 2017, the Margaret Falls trail reopened with improvements. (BC Parks photo)

Like the more populated areas in the Shuswap, the heavy snow has taken its toll on trails in the Shuswap.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance reminds hikers that branches and trees are down on nearly every trail in the Shuswap.

“Some trails may be impassible and dangerous; please use caution and common sense,” states the alliance website.

The trail alliance notes that there may be some trail closures announced in the coming days as officials scramble to keep up. Hikers are asked, as the eyes and ears on the trails, to use the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s trail report hotline, and report trees down on the trails.

Read more: Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for another storm

Read more: Shuswap’s second winter storm buries cars and barricades people

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter