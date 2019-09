By Fernie Search and Rescue

Fernie Search and Rescue was called this afternoon to respond to an injured hiker on the Spineback Trail at Island Lake Lodge. The hiker, a 61 year old female from Montreal, slipped and rolled her ankle – breaking a bone. Fernie SAR’s CDFL Team responded with Ascent Helicopters to stabilize the injury and extract the injured person, who was transferred to BCAS in Fernie.