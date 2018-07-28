Hiker rescued from Heiko’s Trail

Heiko's Trail is a 21km hike from Hartley Lake Rd to Island Lake Lodge that is rated very difficult

Fernie Search and Rescue retrieves an injured hiker from Heiko’s Trail on Friday, July 27. Photo courtesy of Fernie SAR

A Fernie woman has been rescued by helicopter after injuring herself on a popular hiking trail.

According to Fernie Search and Resuce, the woman was hiking Heiko’s Trail with a friend and her daughter on Friday when she slipped and fell, sustaining a serious lower leg injury.

Heiko’s Trail is a 21km hike from Hartley Lake Rd to Island Lake Lodge that is rated “very difficult”.

Two hikers coming the other way were able to call 911 when they got back into cell reception and Fernie SAR was tasked to rescue the woman at 6 p.m.

They responded by helicopter and conducted a long-line rescue after stabilizing the woman’s injury.

She was flown to B.C. Ambulance Service in Fernie and taken to Elk Valley Hospital.