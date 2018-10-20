Hiker injured on mountain near Peachland

A woman was rescued this morning after injuring her ankle on Pincushion Mountain near Peachland.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue along with the Peachland Fire Department were on scene this morning after the call was received around 8 a.m., according to fire chief Dennis Craig.

The woman is now at Kelowna General Hospital after injuring her leg at the mountain’s summit. She was successfully taken off the mountain at around 10:30 a.m.

More to come.

