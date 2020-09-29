Hiker finds body of dead man in Blind Bay park

Salmon Arm RCMP determine cause of death not suspicious

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of a body found in a park area in Blind Bay on Monday, Sept. 28. (File image)

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after the body of a man was found in a park in Blind Bay.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report from a hiker who had located the man who had died suddenly in a wooded park area.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the death was not the result of criminal activity.

The BC Coroners Service launched its own investigation, and the name of the deceased is not being released as per the B.C. Coroners Act.

