Penticton Search and Rescue volunteers were called to evacuate a woman from the hiking trail about the Kettle Valley Railway trail on Monday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. as the woman had a suspected broken ankle.

Two rescue vehicles and six people responded to the area above the Summerland Research and Development Centre.

The woman was located on a nearby trail.

She was evacuated using a side by side all-terrain vehicle and was then taken by ambulance to hospital.