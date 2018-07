B.C. Coroners Service has been called to the scene.

A man has died after suffering a heart attack Wednesday afternoon in Mount Wells Regional Park near Humpback Road in Langford.

According to West Shore RCMP, the man and his wife were hiking in the area at the time.

B.C. Coroners Service has been called in. No foul play is suspected.

