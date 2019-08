Highway 1 is now open to single alternative traffic, but Highway 23 south is closed

Highway 23 is closed in both directions near Nakusp.

DriveBC has reported a vehicle fire between 23rd St NW and Halcyon Rd, which is three km north of Nakusp. The estimated time of re-opening is 7:00 pm.

Highway 1 was closed briefly west of Revelstoke this afternoon due to a vehicle incident between Three Valley Gap Frontage Rd and Pole Road. Currently there is single lane alternating traffic.

