Highway Update Wednesday, January 15

Drive BC reports slippery driving conditions along Highway 1, extending in patches from Revelstoke to the B.C./Alberta border.

Drive BC reports slippery driving conditions along Highway 1, extending in patches from Revelstoke to the B.C./Alberta border.

When driving along Highway 1, be aware of winter weather and winter driving conditions, as blowing snow between Woolsey Creek and the East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park has reduced visibility and contributed to the slippery road.

Limited visibility continues in the Quartz Creek Bridge area, just west of Golden.

Just east of Golden, blowing snow has contributed to limited visibility in the Emerald Lake Rd area, just outside of Field.

Anticipate delays with single lane alternating traffic between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd, due to road maintenance. No detours are available.

Watch for traffic control and up to 20 minutes delays between Columbia West FSR and Quartz Creek as maintenance continues in that area along Highway 1 in both directions.

There is additional maitenance ongoing between Yoho Valley Rd and the B.C./Alberta border, just outside of Field, for environmental clean up.

If you’re driving on Highway 95, be aware of slippery sections between Golden and Radium due to comapct snow.