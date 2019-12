According to DriveBC, there are several slippery sections on Highway 1 due to compact snow, spanning from Revestoke to the B.C./Alberta Border. Drive with care.

There are additional slippery sections on Highway 95 between Golden and Radium.

Have a safe and happy New Year!