Highway Update, Thursday January 16

DriveBC reports slippery roads along Highway 1 due to compact snow, stretching from just east of Revelstoke until past Field, reaching the B.C./Alberta border.

Snow is forecasted to continue through the day, causing limited visibility heading in both directions. High winds just east of Golden will contibute to the winter driving conditions and will contribute to the limited visibility with blowing snow.

Maintenance continues on Quartz Creek Bridge, causing delays of up to 20 minutes due to traffic control.

Highway 95 reports similar driving conditions, with limited visibility due to snow and slippery sections due to compact snow.