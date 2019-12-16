Highway Update Monday December 16

Drive BC reports limited visibility with fog along Highway 1 between Glacier National Park East Boundary and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park. The fog extends for around 82 kms, a patch of highway that extends through Golden. Slippery patches are also reported along the same stretch of road.

Drive BC reports limited visibility with fog along Highway 1 between Glacier National Park East Boundary and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park. The fog extends for around 82 kms, a patch of highway that extends through Golden. Slippery patches are also reported along the same stretch of road.

The fog and limited visibility warning stretched down southward along Highway 95, between Golden and Radium.

Construction continues between Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR for 6 km. From 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. expect 20 minute delays when travelling west on Highway 1 due to single lane alternating traffic.

Eastward, there are reports of slippery road conditions for just under 50 km, stretching from Beaverfoot Road to the BC/Alberta border.